NY Pension Plan To Scope Energy Giants' Climate Risk Plans

By Al Barbarino (August 12, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- New York state's employee pension fund said Friday it is evaluating more than two dozen publicly traded oil and gas companies to gauge how ready they are for the risks that come with the transition to a "net-zero" economy, warning that the fund may restrict investments in those that are not. The New York State Common Retirement Fund has asked 28 companies — including U.S. based-Chevron and ExxonMobil and Britain's BP and Shell — to provide information on their readiness for the transition, said New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, the fund's trustee, in an announcement. "These companies need to be ready...

