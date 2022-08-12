Construction Biz Denied Names Of Informants In DOL Probe

By Isaac Monterose (August 12, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has denied a construction company's bid for the names of 17 employees who aided the U.S. Department of Labor's probe of the company's wage practices, ruling the company could retaliate against the workers, it hasn't justified the need to reveal the informants' names, and it is too early to reveal them. In a 15-page order filed Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge James M. Wicks ruled Top Notch Home Designs Corp. was able to create a defense against the government's Fair Labor Standards Act suit without the names of the informants. The suit contains typical claims involving unpaid overtime wages and...

