Workers Seek OK For ERISA Class Over $244M Stock Buy

By Grace Elletson (August 12, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Workers for an animal feed manufacturer asked a California federal judge for class status in their suit alleging they were charged an inflated $244 million for their employer's stock just before its value plummeted because of a feed contamination scandal. Three workers filed their request for class certification Thursday in the suit lodged against Kevin Kruse, owner of feed manufacturer Western Milling, and GreatBanc Trust Co., trustee of the employee stock ownership plan. The workers requested that their memorandum expressing the grounds for class certification be filed under seal. In their motion, they said the class should include all workers and...

