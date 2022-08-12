Obama-Era Coal Policy Reignited Pending Fed Review

By Lauren Berg (August 12, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge Friday reinstated a halt on federal coal leasing that was imposed by the Obama administration and then gutted by the Trump administration, saying a federal review needs to be completed to analyze the environmental effects of rolling back the moratorium. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in a 19-page order partially granted a summary judgment bid by coal challengers — a group that includes the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, seven environmental groups and several blue states such as California and New York — to keep the case alive, finding that U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's...

