Monsanto Atty Grills Oncologist On Roundup Usage Numbers

By Cara Salvatore (August 12, 2022, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A cancer specialist linking Monsanto's Roundup to three customers' lymphomas was questioned on the stand Friday about discrepancies between his and other experts' calculations of the plaintiffs' weedkiller usage and the timelines of their cancers. Oncologist Dr. Mark Braunstein of the NYU Perlmutter Cancer Center was questioned by Monsanto's lawyers as to plaintiffs Marty Cox, Cheryl Davis, and Gary Gentile, all of whom say they used Roundup for years at their houses in three different states and developed different forms of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Defense lawyer Jennifer Saulino asked Braunstein why his assumptions about Davis' Roundup use differed from those of earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS