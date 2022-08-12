Howard Jonas' Son To Settle For $12.5M In Del. Telecomm Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (August 12, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The son of billionaire businessman Howard Jonas has agreed to settle for $12.5 million his liability in a Delaware class suit alleging an unfair sale of Straight Path Communications in 2017 after parent IDT Corp. stuck the company with federal penalties and losses topping $1 billion. Davidi Jonas' agreement with attorneys for Straight Path stockholders, filed in the Court of Chancery on Friday, left for trial before Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III an up-to $1.2 billion class claim against IDT founder and chairman Howard Jonas, IDT and others arising from alleged damage to Straight Path during and after its spinoff from...

