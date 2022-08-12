Denver Broncos Hires Hogan Lovells Atty As General Counsel

By Gina Kim (August 12, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Denver Broncos announced Friday that it has tapped the managing partner of Hogan Lovells's Denver office, Timothy Aragon, to serve as the organization's general counsel, filling in the role left open by the retirement of Rich Slivka who held the position for 22 seasons with the National Football League franchise. The arrival of Aragon, a Broncos fan himself, comes two months after the football team was sold to members of the Walton-Penner family and heirs to the founder of Walmart, wherein the family agreed to acquire the team from the Pat Bowlen Trust. Aragon, who has deep local roots and...

