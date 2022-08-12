DOL Urges 5th Circ. To Nix Migrant Shelters' Wage Challenge

By Alyssa Aquino (August 12, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor urged the Fifth Circuit to deny a nonprofit's attempt to free itself of recently added wage requirements on contracts for unaccompanied migrant children shelters, saying the nonprofit, if successful, risked deluging the federal courts with litigation. The DOL said that it has not yet finished deciding whether the wage and fringe benefit requirements of the McNamara O'Hara Service Contract Act, or SCA, covers BCFS Health and Human Services' contracts to provide temporary housing, food and other services for unaccompanied migrant children. Until that process is complete, the federal courts cannot hear the San Antonio, Texas-based BCFS' lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS