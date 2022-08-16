After NY Asbestos Rulings, Lung Cancer Suits Face Obstacles

By Erich Gleber and David Freed (August 16, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- On July 19, the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, issued three critical decisions changing the landscape of the asbestos causation defense in New York. The decisions are Dyer v. Amchem Products Inc., Killian v. A.C. & S. Inc., and Pomponi v. A.O. Smith Water Prodsucts Co.[1] In all three matters, defendant American Biltrite Inc. sued for its Amtico brand floor tiles and was granted summary judgment because, despite allegations of asbestos exposure from work with its tile, it was able to prove that its product could not have caused the plaintiffs to experience a dose of asbestos sufficient...

