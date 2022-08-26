Greenwashing Draws Scrutiny From Gov't And Litigators Alike

By Richard Crump (August 26, 2022, 6:24 PM BST) -- Increasing scrutiny by investors and regulators of companies' environmental credentials is likely to prompt more enforcement action and litigation over greenwashing allegations as the rules governing disclosure linked to climate change develop, attorneys say. Britain's financial, antitrust and advertising watchdogs have made it a priority to crack down on greenwashing — making false, misleading or unsubstantiated environmental claims about a product or practice. They have all issued reprimands, published guidance and launched investigations in recent months. The Advertising Standards Authority, the U.K.'s advertising watchdog, has been the most active, banning several campaigns by companies as diverse as Innocent Drinks, Hyundai, Ryanair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS