FCC Democrat Touts Pilot Effort To Connect More Americans

By Christopher Cole (August 16, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission member Geoffrey Starks has kept up a frenetic schedule lately, touring American cities from Boston to Los Angeles to see firsthand the problems people are experiencing without high-speed internet. That experience prompted Starks to launch a pilot effort called "Your Home, Your Internet" to ensure that residents who live in housing where they receive federal rent assistance know they qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. The FCC cleared the $10 million pilot program this month. Congress recently created the Affordable Connectivity Program to permanently replace the Emergency Broadband Benefit, enacted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS