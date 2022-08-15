Robocall Row Class Rep. Fights DirecTV's Bid For Arbitration

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 15, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A class representative for nearly 114,000 individuals who say they received illegal telemarketing calls on behalf of DirecTV has urged a West Virginia federal judge to deny the company's bid to force her into arbitration. In an Aug. 12 motion, plaintiff Carla Shultz argued that she did not enter into an arbitration agreement with DirecTV when her husband added her to his AT&T wireless account. "No ordinary AT&T wireless user" would expect to be required to enter arbitration when suing "any company that happened to fall somewhere under AT&T's vast corporate umbrella," the motion stated. The motion also said that DirecTV...

