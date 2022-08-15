Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Says Transport Biz Too Late To Fight Arbitration

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 15, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday refused to revive an equipment hauling business' contract dispute with American Wind Transport LLC, reasoning that a lower court properly tossed the case after the hauler waited a year and a half to declare it wouldn't comply with an arbitration order.

A three-judge panel ruled that R&C Oilfield Services LLC had its chance to appeal the lower court's holding that it had to take its case against American Wind Transport Group LLC to arbitration, but it forfeited the case after 17 months of inactivity.

"R&C had multiple avenues to seek appeal of the district court's order to stay the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!