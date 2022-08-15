3rd Circ. Says Transport Biz Too Late To Fight Arbitration

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 15, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday refused to revive an equipment hauling business' contract dispute with American Wind Transport LLC, reasoning that a lower court properly tossed the case after the hauler waited a year and a half to declare it wouldn't comply with an arbitration order. A three-judge panel ruled that R&C Oilfield Services LLC had its chance to appeal the lower court's holding that it had to take its case against American Wind Transport Group LLC to arbitration, but it forfeited the case after 17 months of inactivity. "R&C had multiple avenues to seek appeal of the district court's order to stay the...

