9th Circ. Says Tribal Co. Has Immunity, Even If 'Unfair'

By Greg Lamm (August 15, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A California tribal entity has sovereign immunity that shields it from a consulting firm's complaint over alleged wage and hour violations during the cleanup of wildfire damage on reservation land, even if that leaves the company with no path to litigate its dispute, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled. The Mechoopda Cultural Resource Preservation Enterprise did not waive its sovereign immunity when it signed a contract with Tetra Tech Inc. in the wake of the 2018 Camp Fire, the three-judge panel said in an unpublished opinion Friday. Tetra Tech was seeking to overturn a lower court ruling that the Mechoopda tribal enterprise...

