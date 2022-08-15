Alight Must Produce Documents In DOL Probe, 7th Circ. Says

By Celeste Bott (August 15, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Alight Solutions must comply with a subpoena forcing it to turn over documents, a Seventh Circuit panel has ruled, affirming a lower court's order giving the U.S. Department of Labor broad power to investigate whether cybersecurity breaches at the recordkeeping services company resulted in Employee Retirement Income Security Act violations. In an opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Brennan, the three-judge panel on Friday rejected Alight's argument that the DOL isn't authorized to investigate nonfiduciaries and that it is therefore excluded because it only services ERISA plans in an administrative capacity. Alight provides recordkeeping, administrative and consulting services for more than...

