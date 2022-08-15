Study Finds Value In Insurer Discounts For Wildfire Defenses

By Eli Flesch (August 15, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Insurance policies can be priced to encourage homeowners living in wildfire-prone areas to protect their properties, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found in a paper released Monday by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Discounts for homeowners that take protective measures like clearing brush and retrofitting their properties can be effective, as can laws regulating building codes and zoning laws, the researchers said. But they noted that when wildfires strike homes in the high-risk wildland-urban interface, the damage from home to home can vary. "This phenomenon implies that any action a homeowner can take to reduce or mitigate the chances...

