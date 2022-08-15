Aluminum Importer Ties Scope Ruling To Agency Misconduct

By Jennifer Doherty (August 15, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Automotive parts supplier Valeo North America wants the U.S. Court of International Trade to kick a scope ruling on aluminum sheet back to the U.S. Department of Commerce, accusing the agency of "grossly misapplying the law." Valeo is challenging Commerce's application of anti-dumping and countervailing duties to heat-treated aluminum sheet the company imports from China to use in automotive heating and cooling systems it manufactures. The company has sued the government twice now over the levies, but the agency has yet to address the part maker's arguments, according to a memorandum Valeo filed Friday to support its motion for judgment on...

