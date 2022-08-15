CIA Accused Of Spying On Attys Meeting With Julian Assange

By Hailey Konnath (August 15, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. lawyers and journalists who visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in London on Monday accused the Central Intelligence Agency and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo of conducting "an extraordinary campaign of illegal spying" that targeted American guests at the embassy where Assange is staying. Civil rights attorney Margaret Ratner Kunstler, media lawyer Deborah Hrbek and national security journalists Charles Glass and John Goetz lodged a suit against the CIA, Pompeo and a Spanish security firm they allegedly worked with in New York federal court. They claim that the CIA violated their constitutional rights when it spied on them while they were...

