Apple's $30.5M Off-Clock Bag Search Deal Gets Final OK

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 15, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge approved an almost $30.5 million settlement ending a suit that alleged Apple failed to pay thousands of workers for mandatory bag checks, after months of skepticism over the attorney fees the deal included. U.S. District Judge William Alsup gave the deal final approval Saturday, saying that the settlement is fair and reasonable after questioning for eight months and eventually lowering the $10 million attorney fees the workers initially requested. "The court finds that the settlement offers significant monetary recovery to all participating settlement class members, and finds that such recovery is fair, reasonable and adequate when balanced...

