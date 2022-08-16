Full 11th Circ. Shouldn't Let DAs Be Sued For Errors, Ga. Says

By Jack Karp (August 16, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- The full Eleventh Circuit should reconsider a panel decision allowing a prosecutor to be sued for failing to withdraw a warrant because prosecutors cannot do their jobs if they're held liable for every mistake they make, the state of Georgia told the appellate court. Obtaining a warrant is a core part of a prosecutor's job that is protected by prosecutorial immunity, so the withdrawal of that warrant is also a core duty that should be similarly protected, according to Georgia's amicus brief on Monday asking the Eleventh Circuit to revisit the decision en banc. "[E]ven the best prosecutors make mistakes, especially...

