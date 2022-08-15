Immigrant Families Seek Early Win In Title 42 Expulsion Fight

By Rae Ann Varona (August 15, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A group of asylum-seeking families on Monday urged a D.C. federal judge to toss the Trump-era policy authorizing the rapid removal of migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the policy was arbitrary and capricious. Their request comes nearly a year after the same court granted a previous request to issue a classwide order preventing the government from applying the Title 42 process to families arriving at the border with at least one child and whose family members are or would be subject to the removal process. The D.C. Circuit, however, ultimately ruled that the government likely did have authority to expel people,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS