Doc Cleared Of $85M Medicare Scam Wants Feds Sanctioned

By Elliot Weld (August 15, 2022, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A doctor who was acquitted of participating in an $85 million Medicare fraud scheme in June has requested that prosecutors cover her legal expenses, claiming they knew she had no knowledge of the scheme but arrested and prosecuted her anyway. A motion filed Friday said that in the wee hours of July 10, 2017, Mayura Kanekar, a Brooklyn-based doctor, was arrested in the presence of her family by armed federal agents. Prosecutors "proceeded to charge her with an extraordinary litany of crimes they either knew, or had reason to know, lacked any legitimate basis," the motion said. Kanekar claimed that if...

