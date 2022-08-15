NJ Urges Against GE Wind Turbine Ban In Mass. Patent Row

By Jasmin Jackson (August 15, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The state of New Jersey urged a Massachusetts federal judge Monday not to block General Electric-made wind turbines that a jury said infringed a Siemens' patent, arguing that banning the products would "make it impossible" to complete a state-sponsored wind project. The Garden State's motion urges U.S. District Judge William G. Young to grant it leave to file an amicus brief in litigation lodged against General Electric Co. by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy A/S over patented wind turbine technology that a jury held in June was partially infringed by GE. New Jersey said in its amicus brief that granting Siemen's July bid...

