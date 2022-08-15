Pittsburgh Calls Builders' 'Inclusionary Zoning' Suit Unripe

By Matthew Santoni (August 15, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The City of Pittsburgh urged a federal judge to throw out developers' challenge to an "inclusionary zoning ordinance" as unripe Monday, since no members of the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh had sought to build any projects that would be subject to the new rules. Attorneys for the city said the ordinance, also known as IZ-O, required multifamily projects above a certain size in three neighborhoods to set aside some units for affordable housing, but no one in the Builders Association had started the zoning approval process — which could also allow for exemptions to the ordinance if the applicants could prove...

