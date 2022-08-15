FedEx Ground Urges 1st Circ. To Affirm Tax Case Dismissal

By David van den Berg (August 15, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- FedEx Ground Package System Inc. urged the First Circuit on Monday to uphold a district court's dismissal of a case a group of drivers brought alleging wage theft, saying the drivers' allegations reflect several misunderstandings of law. The case, brought by Matheus Plazzi, Joshua Prescott and Tulio Brito Costa, who worked for a Massachusetts company that had a contract with FedEx Ground and paid the drivers, has no legal foundation, FedEx Ground said in its brief. For one thing, the company said, the government alone can enforce tax laws and collect taxes if an employer withholds money but fails to send...

