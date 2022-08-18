The Key Role Of Economic Analysis In PGA Tour Antitrust Suit

By Tim Derdenger and Alison Palo (August 18, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The antitrust legal community has been buzzing about the legal battle between the PGA Tour and its players. This article discusses the issues contributing to that legal battle, including the economic factors that will play a role in evaluating the PGA Tour's actions. Background Early in June, LIV Golf kicked off its inaugural LIV Golf Invitational in London.[1] Seventeen PGA Tour players participated in the event and were subsequently suspended and deemed no longer eligible to participate in any future PGA Tour tournament play.[2] PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stated that pros taking part in the new series were now ineligible...

