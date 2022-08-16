Condo Group's Lack Of Notice Sinks Coverage, Ill. Panel Says

By Ganesh Setty (August 16, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide unit has no duty to cover a defunct contractor's portion of a $2.6 million default judgment over construction defects at a condominium development, an Illinois appeals court affirmed, finding the insurer did not receive proper notice of the suit that led to the award. A three-judge appeals panel unanimously ruled Monday that the 2009 suit the Roseglen Condominium Association's board of managers filed against the general contractor, Kirk Corp., was not identical to a 2011 suit it filed against Kirk after it voluntarily dismissed the 2009 one. It's undisputed that Kirk's insurer, Harleysville Lake States Insurance Co., did not...

