Artist Seeks Toss Of Yuga Labs NFT Trademark Suit

By Adam Lidgett (August 16, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- An artist accused by Yuga Labs of copying and reselling images that are part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token collection filed an anti-SLAPP motion Monday to get Yuga's suit tossed. Ryder Ripps, along with Jeremy Cahen, said in a Monday court filing that the lawsuit from Yuga Labs Inc. should be thrown out, arguing the case was trying "to silence an artist who used his craft to call out a [multibillion-dollar] company built on racist and neo-Nazi dog whistles." Ripps and Cahen called the trademark suit "abusive," and argued that a logo used by the plaintiff resembled imagery...

