11th Circ. Bankruptcy Ruling Clarifies Preference Claims Issue

By Valerie Sanders (August 16, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Suppliers to entities facing bankruptcy often provide goods to the soon-to-be debtor, and also receive payments from the troubled entity, in the period just before bankruptcy. Consequently, the supplier may have an administrative expense claim under Title 11 of the U.S. Code, Section 503(b)(9), for goods received by the debtor in the 20-day period preceding the petition date while the estate has a preference claim against the supplier for payments the supplier received from the debtor during the 90-day preference period. Lower courts have reached different conclusions about whether the value giving rise to a Section 503(b)(9) claim can also function as...

