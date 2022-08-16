Wis. Can't Tax Reacquired Tribal Land, 7th Circ. Rules

By Andrew Westney (August 16, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has reversed a Wisconsin federal judge's ruling allowing the state to tax lands of four Chippewa tribes that have been reacquired by tribe members, saying the tribes retain a treaty-based right not to pay taxes on those lands and the state didn't overcome the "sanctity" of tribal tax immunity under U.S. Supreme Court precedent. Wisconsin and several towns scored a win last year when a district judge ruled that while the state generally can't assess property tax on Indian-owned land on the reservations of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band, Lac du Flambeau Band, Red Cliff Band and Bad...

