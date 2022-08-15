McKesson Hid Sales Data In FCA Suit, Whistleblower Says

By Rachel Scharf (August 15, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- McKesson Corp. and its lawyers from Covington & Burling LLP have "cabined off" discovery in a False Claims Act suit to hide the role of its wholesale pharmaceutical division in an alleged scheme to repackage injectable drugs, counsel for a whistleblower told a Brooklyn federal judge Monday. During a remote hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Tiscione, George Carpinello of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP said his adversaries have violated discovery orders in the four-year-old FCA suit brought by Florida oncology chain Omni Healthcare Inc. Omni alleges that throughout the early 2000s, McKesson broke open vials of cancer medication that had been...

