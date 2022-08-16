Judge Axes Challenge To La. Wetlands Project Approvals

By Charlie Innis (August 16, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge quashed an environmental challenge to the permitting of development projects that would destroy and pave over dozens of acres of forested wetlands, saying in an order that the Army Corps of Engineers' approvals were not arbitrary and capricious. In a 39-page order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey said he is not persuaded by the challengers' contention that the Corps took a myopic view and failed to consider the cumulative impacts of issuing dredge and fill permits for the two projects in the wake of dozens of other approved projects in the area. Wetlands in...

