Co. Fights 'Serial Objector' Claim In Settlement Of Ad Case

By David Minsky (August 16, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A U.K-based company accused of falsely advertising its celebrity-endorsed brain supplement has asked the Eleventh Circuit to reject a "serial objector's" attempt to derail an $8 million class action settlement, arguing there is no evidence the deal was not negotiated fairly. In a brief filed Monday, Reckitt Benckiser Group LLC and subsidiary RB Health LLC said the district court provided a "thorough" and "well-reasoned" review of the settlement, which included $8 million for class members and $2.9 million in attorney fees. Class member Theodore H. Frank, an attorney with Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute and the Center for Class Action Fairness, objected...

