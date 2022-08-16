Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Co. Fights 'Serial Objector' Claim In Settlement Of Ad Case

By David Minsky (August 16, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A U.K-based company accused of falsely advertising its celebrity-endorsed brain supplement has asked the Eleventh Circuit to reject a "serial objector's" attempt to derail an $8 million class action settlement, arguing there is no evidence the deal was not negotiated fairly.

In a brief filed Monday, Reckitt Benckiser Group LLC and subsidiary RB Health LLC said the district court provided a "thorough" and "well-reasoned" review of the settlement, which included $8 million for class members and $2.9 million in attorney fees.

Class member Theodore H. Frank, an attorney with Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute and the Center for Class Action Fairness, objected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!