Gun Maker Settles NYC 'Ghost Gun' Suit, Others To Follow

By Jonathan Capriel (August 16, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- New York City has reached an agreement with one of the five national gun distributors it has accused of selling illegal firearm parts needed to make untraceable "ghost guns" — with two others likely to settle — prohibiting the company from selling the parts in the city and forcing it to hand over identifying information about New Yorkers who have purchased them. Rock Slide USA LLC and its owner Ian O. Frampton promised to no longer sell or "otherwise dispose of" unfinished frames or receivers to any resident of New York City and will no longer ship these parts anywhere in...

