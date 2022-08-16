Fox Sports Used COVID As Cover For Bias, Ex-Workers Say

By Gina Kim (August 16, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Nine former Fox Sports workers have filed an age discrimination suit in California state court against the network, alleging that they were pushed out, "ghosted" and strung along for a year after being sent home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the company never informing them that they were laid off. In a 21-page complaint filed on Monday, nine workers ranging from 49 to 80 years old who worked in the station's graphics department for years and helped launch the sports unit claimed that the company planned on getting rid of older workers even before the outbreak of the pandemic in spring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS