Hospitality Company Guesty Raises $170M In Series E

By Brent Godwin (August 16, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Guesty, a hospitality property management technology company, raised $170 million in a funding round led by Apax Digital Funds, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Apax Digital Funds was joined by new investors MSD Partners and Sixth Street Growth and existing investors Viola Growth and Flashpoint in the Series E round, according to a statement. The funding is expected to help Tel Aviv, Israel-based Guesty expand its international operations and make acquisitions. The Guesty platform serves as a hub for vacation property owners and hotel brands to manage reservations through Booking.com, Airbnb, Expedia, Vrbo and others. "Despite an exceptionally challenging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS