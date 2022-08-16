Poultry Execs Get Clarification On Price-Fixing Charges

By Katie Buehler (August 16, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to provide two former chicken industry executives with more information about the price-fixing charges filed against them, finding the disclosure is appropriate to allow the men to properly prepare a defense for trial. U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico on Friday granted two former Pilgrim's Pride executives' motion for a bill of particulars listing the specific events federal prosecutors plan to present at trial in support of the price-fixing charges. The judge noted this request shouldn't be hard to fulfill because the government has already presented similar evidence at three...

