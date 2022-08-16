Pennsylvania Can't 'Borrow' Other States' Statutes Of Repose

By Matthew Santoni (August 16, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Although Pennsylvania courts can "borrow" the statute of limitations from other states when civil claims arise from out-of-state acts, they can't do the same for statutes of repose, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. Pennsylvania's highest court said the state's "borrowing" statute, Title 42, Section 5521 of the state's consolidated statutes, contained language about following the time limits from states where a claim "accrues," but since a statute of repose is a different limit, which starts running at the time of a defendant's last culpable act, the borrowing statute did not apply. "Section 5521's use of 'period of limitation' coupled with...

