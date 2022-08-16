Investors Fight Ga. Flooring Giant Bid To Toss Securities Suit

By Rosie Manins (August 16, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Investors in Georgia-based flooring giant Mohawk Industries Inc. have pushed back against its attempt to dismiss their securities fraud case as time-barred and poorly pled, urging a Georgia federal judge to follow in a colleague's footsteps and allow their claims to proceed. The investors – Hound Partners Offshore Fund LP, Hound Partners Long Master LP, Hound Partners Concentrated Master LP and Blackwell Partners LLC – opposed Monday dismissal motions by Mohawk and its current and former executives. The case is one of several pending before U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert in the Northern District of Georgia that allege Mohawk and its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS