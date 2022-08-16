Green Groups Challenge Puerto Rico LNG Shipping Project

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 16, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Green groups on Tuesday sued the federal government over a plan to improve liquefied natural gas tankers' access to Puerto Rico's largest port by deepening and widening shipping channels, alleging the agencies failed to adequately consider environmental, health and climate change impacts. The Army Corps of Engineers, after consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service, determined in 2018 that the San Juan Bay Dredging Project would have no significant environmental impacts. But the green groups, led by El Puente de Williamsburg, say the agencies gave inappropriately short shrift to a host of factors. The new...

