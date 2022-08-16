Pa. Justices OK Pension For Ex-Judge Who Lied To FBI

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 16, 2022, 10:40 AM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that former Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Joseph O'Neill was wrongly denied his pension after resigning in the wake of his guilty plea to lying to federal agents investigating a fellow judge. In their opinion, the justices overturned a Commonwealth Court ruling that O'Neill was disqualified from collecting a pension because the ex-judge was convicted of crimes related to a public position or of federal offenses that were "substantially the same," triggering pension forfeiture under state law. O'Neill pled guilty in 2016 to two counts of making false statements to the FBI during a case-fixing investigation....

