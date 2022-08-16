3M Challenges Soldier's Bid For $7.3M In Prejudgment Interest

By Carolina Bolado (August 16, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A former soldier who won $77.5 million on his claims that his hearing loss was caused by faulty 3M Co. earplugs should not get to tack on 15 years' worth of prejudgment interest, which would make a "mockery" of the jury's $5 million compensatory damages verdict, the company argued on Monday. 3M told the Florida federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation against the manufacturing giant over the allegedly faulty earplugs that the prejudgment interest award for $7,305,350 is improper because plaintiff James Beal was already fully compensated for his injuries, and the company did nothing to delay the proceedings. The jury...

