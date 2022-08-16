Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Power Plant Gets OK For Ch. 11 Debt-Swap Plan

By Rick Archer (August 16, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved the Chapter 11 plan of a Massachusetts power plant owner after hearing it had resolved objections by the contractor whose arbitration award sent the company into insolvency.

Following a 15 minute-long virtual hearing that began three hours late, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said she would approve Salem Harbor Power Development LP's $290 million equity-swap restructuring plan after Salem said it had hammered out a deal to resolve objections raised by Iberdrola Energy Projects Inc.

"The plan now enjoys the support of all the parties in interest," Salem counsel John Weber said.

Salem Harbor...

