Mass. Power Plant Gets OK For Ch. 11 Debt-Swap Plan

By Rick Archer (August 16, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved the Chapter 11 plan of a Massachusetts power plant owner after hearing it had resolved objections by the contractor whose arbitration award sent the company into insolvency. Following a 15 minute-long virtual hearing that began three hours late, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said she would approve Salem Harbor Power Development LP's $290 million equity-swap restructuring plan after Salem said it had hammered out a deal to resolve objections raised by Iberdrola Energy Projects Inc. "The plan now enjoys the support of all the parties in interest," Salem counsel John Weber said. Salem Harbor...

