Dental Practices Settle After COVID Insurance Coverage Win

By Celeste Bott (August 16, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Dental Experts LLC and Massachusetts Bay Insurance Co. asked an Illinois federal judge on Monday to vacate his summary judgment ruling holding that the insurer was wrong to limit the dental practices to a single payment of $25,000 for disease contamination coverage, in light of reaching a settlement. In July, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly found that the policy at issue provided coverage for one executive order per jurisdiction requiring businesses to stop nonessential operations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant there were 10 separate occurrences for which Massachusetts Bay owed coverage to Dental Experts for its affiliated dental...

