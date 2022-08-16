Firm Behind 1st State Appellate COVID Win Files New Suits

By Riley Murdock and Alex Schuman (August 16, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The law firm behind the first state appellate victory for policyholders in the spate of insurance lawsuits over pandemic-related coverage has lodged at least two new cases in Illinois state court, arguing that a recent Prairie State ruling means coverage should be available. Gauthier Murphy & Houghtaling LLC, a Louisiana-based policyholder boutique that counts litigation wins in tobacco and storm damage suits among its accomplishments, was one of several firms to represent New Orleans' Oceana Grill in its successful bid in June for insurance coverage for losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. After helping a New Orleans restaurant prevail at a Louisiana state...

