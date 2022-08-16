Ga. Arbitration Society Wants 11th Circ. To Uphold Precedent

By Caroline Simson (August 16, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Atlanta International Arbitration Society wants the Eleventh Circuit not to overturn its precedent barring courts from vacating international arbitral awards rendered in the U.S. under broader domestic standards, saying its interpretation of the issue enhances the jurisdiction's appeal for international parties. The society is urging the appeals court not to review its May decision declining to vacate an arbitral award issued in a dispute over an ill-fated Guatemalan power plant construction project. In a proposed amicus brief filed with the court on Monday, the society argues that the international treaty that governs the enforcement of international arbitral awards, the New...

