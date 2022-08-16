7th Circ. Upholds Walmart's Win In EEOC Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Amanda Ottaway (August 16, 2022, 12:07 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit refused Tuesday to revive a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing Walmart of violating federal law by allowing light-duty work for employees hurt on the job but not for pregnant workers. The EEOC on Tuesday lost its bid to revive a suit claiming Walmart's light-duty policy violated federal law. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) A three-judge panel unanimously rejected the EEOC's challenge to a lower court's decision granting Wal-Mart Stores East LP a summary judgment win in February 2021. The panel was unconvinced by the agency's claim that a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision known as Young v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS