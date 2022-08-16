Ex-Seyfarth Partner Sues Firm Retirement Plan Over Benefits

By Aebra Coe (August 16, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A former partner has hit Seyfarth Shaw LLP's retirement plan with a lawsuit in California federal court over approximately $200,000 in benefits to which he says he is entitled, but the plan has refused to pay. Horace W. Green filed the lawsuit Friday in the Northern District of California, saying he is owed $195,000 plus interest under the law firm's Employee Retirement Income Security Act plan, and was repeatedly denied the funds despite submitting a claim for the money. Green, who held the title of partner at Seyfarth between 1992 and 2000, is now a partner at California-based Brothers Smith LLP...

