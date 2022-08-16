AT&T 'Bait-And-Switch' Customer Attys Seek $3.5M In Fees

By Kelly Lienhard (August 16, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who secured a $14 million settlement for a group of AT&T customers claiming they were charged an improper fee asked a California federal court Monday for a $3.5 million cut of the award to cover their legal fees, as well as additional funds to cover litigation expenses. The requested fee is 25% of the full settlement amount, which aligns with the Ninth Circuit's benchmark for attorney fees, according to the attorneys' Monday motion, and is warranted based on the risk taken and time spent on the case. "[The fee] is well justified under the circumstances of this case, including in...

