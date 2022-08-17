Altria Wants Out Of SF Schools' E-Cigarette Marketing Suit

By Mike Curley (August 17, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The parent company of Philip Morris USA Inc. is asking a California federal court to throw out claims from the San Francisco Unified School District that it worked with Juul Labs Inc. to market electronic cigarettes to underage teens, saying now that discovery is complete, there's no evidence that it caused the school any harm. In a motion filed Monday, Altria Group Inc. told the court that the school district and its experts can't link any of its activities to any costs the school incurred as a result of youth e-cigarette use, and that its fact witnesses and experts admitted they...

